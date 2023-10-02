October 2. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of October.

NAMES

Tungyshbay Zhamankulov (1948) - Kazakh actor of film and theatre, theatre director, people's artist of Kazakhstan, winner of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, and Chairman of the Union of Theatrical Figures of Kazakhstan.

Born in Abai village, Baizakskiy district, Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kurmangazy Almaty State Institute of Arts.

Tungyshbay Zhamankulov played many roles in theatre, staged several plays, as well as starred in a number of films.

Altai Tleuberdin (1949) - Kazakh statesman, project scientist at Yupiter LLP.

Born in Alma-Ata, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy.

Yerbolat Tolepbay (1955) - artist-painter, active member of the Academy of Arts of Kyrgyzstan, active member of the Academy of Arts of Kazakhstan, honored member of the Imperial Academy of Arts of Russia, member of the Masaryk Academy of Arts (Prague, the Czech Republic).

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute.

Yerbolat Tolepbay held personal exhibitions at the Kasteev State Museum of Arts, Aitiyev State Museum of Fine Arts in Bishkek, State Tretyakov Gallery, Espace Meromensil Gallery in Paris, UNESCO-sponsored Salle Miro in Paris, Fontaine-Henry Gallery in Paris, Аrndean Gallery in London.

His works are kept in the museums of Kazakhstan and Russia, the State Tretyakov Gallery, as well as private collections in different countries of Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Talgat Koibakov (1963) - Chief of Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, lieutenant-general.

Born in Dzhambul region, he graduated from the Almaty Higher Combined Arms Command School, Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia.

He took up his current post in November 2020.

Kemel Tokayev (1923-1986) - well-known Kazakh writer and journalist.

Born in Taldy-Kurgan region, he graduated from the Kazakh State University.

The name of Kemel Tokayev is known to a wide range of readers as the detective adventure-genre writer.

Abdulla Karasakbayev (1926-1983) - Kazakh film director, and honored artist of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the All-Russian State University of Cinematography named after S. A. Gerasimov (a.k.a. VGIK).

Alzhan Zharmukhamedov (1944-2022) - basketball player, first Kazakh to become an Olympic champion, honored master of sport of the USSR, three-time champion of Europe, winner of the European Champions Cup, three-time winner of the USSR Spartakiad of the Peoples, and 10-time champion of the USSR.