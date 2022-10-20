October 20. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of October.

NAMES

– famous Kazakh writer and poet, journalist-publicist, merited figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kustanai region, he graduated from the Guryev Pedagogical College, Kirov Kazakh State University.

Nurgozha Oraz authored over 40 books.

– actor, honored artist of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he was a graduate of the Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory.

– weightlifter, USSR master of sport, master of sport of international class, merited sport master in weightlifting.

Born in Akmola region, he gradated from the Kazakh Institute of Physical Culture. He was the five-time world champion, Olympic Champion, silver medalist at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, multiple champion of Asian Games, winner of international tournaments, Weightlifting World and Europe Championships.

– Chairman of the Specialized Administrative Court of Semey city.

Born in Semipalatinsk region, he graduated from the Kazakh State Law University, Kazakh Humanitarian Juridical Innovative University.

He took up his current post in May 2021.

– prosecutor of Almaty region.

Born in Pavlodar region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University, Innovative Eurasian University, Russian Academy of the Prosecutor General's Office.

He was appointed to his current post in August 2022.