October 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 22nd of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 22.

1915– Semipalatinsk railway station starts operating.

1993– Kazakhstan and Mongolia sign Treaty on Friendly Relations and Cooperation.

1997– First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev delivers a speech on the 1st day of the 50th jubilee session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

2003 – National Academy of Sciences is established as per a presidential decree. Academician Murat Zhurinov is appointed its president.

2004– Book Nazir Torekulov – Plenipotentiary Representative of the USSR to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is published in Riyadh. Nazir Torekulov was a diplomatic agent and consul general of the USSR to Saudi Arabia from 1928 to 1932. From 1932 to 1936 he was Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the USSR to Saudi Arabia. The book was published in the Arabic language and is based on the letters and reports written by the Kazakh diplomat.

2010– JSC KazPost becomes a member of the association of European public postal operators (PostEurop).

2010 – A photo exposition of the German Archaeological Institute carrying out archaeological excavations in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan is unveiled in Astana. For the first time, the exposition displayed the artifacts from Kyryk Oba II necropolis located in West Kazakhstan region.

2014– Astana enters the list of 21 smart cities of the world. The U.S.-based Intelligent Communities Forum compiles the list on an annual basis.

2017– Poland issues a postage stamp devoted to the EXPO 2017 in an edition of 120,000 copies.

2018– A team of Kazakhstan wins first place in NASA Space Apps Challenge in the U.S. in the nomination The best use of hardware. 25,000 people from almost 70 countries of the world including the U.S., China and India participated in the event.

2019– Short-length film Dombyra directed by Ramazan Khaliolla is awarded the Best Film award at the 8th Delhi Shorts International Film Festival held in New Delhi.