October 22. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of October.

NAMES

Omar Shorayakuly (1878-1924) – singing improviser. Born in Karmakchinsk district of Kyzylorda region. His songs praising humanism, love for labor, are popular among the people.





– Soviet and Kazakh writer, public figure, publicist, people’s writer of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Writers of the USSR and Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Gorky Literature Institute in Moscow.

His career began as an editor-in-chief on Zhuldyz magazine. He also served as the president of Kazakhstan’s PEN-club between 1992 and 2000. He also worked as the Chairman of the Editorial Board of Tan-Sholpan magazine. Throughout his creative life, he penned several books.

Romin Madinov (1961) – Kazakh political figure.

Born in Kokchetav region, he graduated from the Omsk State University, Institute of Business and Business Administration.

Between 1997 and 1999, he acted as an advisor to the Kazakh PM. In 1999 and 2004, he served as a deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 2nd convocation, member of the Committee on Agriculture, head of the fraction of the Agrarian Party of Kazakhstan in the Kazakh Parliament. From 2012 to 2016, he acted as the Chairman of the Committee on Agriculture.