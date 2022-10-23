EN
    07:00, 23 October 2022

    October 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 23rd of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 23.

    EVENTS

    1995 – The republican media holding Khabar Agency JSC is established in Kazakhstan.

    2013 – Kazinform News Agency and Tianshannet, one of the leading and largest online news centers in Xinjiang, sign a cooperation agreement in Urumqi.

    2016 – The traditional symbol of the World Mining Congress - Oil Lamp and the right to hold the World Mining Congress to Kazakhstan is passed to Kazakhstan at the solemn ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

    2017 – Taraz native Omirali Nyshan becomes a two-time world champion at the 7th World Parataekwondo Championships in London (Great Britain).

    2018 – Almaty becomes the first city in Kazakhstan to join the Healthy Cities International Organization.

    2018 – Kazakhstan’s chess players win four medals at the 2018 World Youth Chess Championships in Greece.

    2020 – Monuments honoring the 175th anniversary of Kazakh poet and thinker Abai and the 1150th anniversary of scientist Abu Nasr al-Farabi are installed in Turkestan.


    Events Kazinform's Timeline
