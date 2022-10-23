EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 23 October 2022 | GMT +6

    October 23. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of October.

    NAME


    Manshuk Mametova (1922-1943) – machine gunner of the 100th Rifle Brigade in the 21st Guards Rifle Division of the 3rd Shock Army on the Kalinin Front during the Second World War, Guard’s Sergeant Major, first Kazakh woman to receive the title Hero of the Soviet Union.

    She was born in the village of Zhaskus, Urdinsk district, Uralsk region, Kazakhstan.

    In 1942 she finished two courses of the Alma-Ata Medical Institute and joined the Army voluntarily.

    The Kalininsk Front troops including Manshuk Mametova fought for the liberation of the city of Nebel, Pskovsk region, on October 15, 1943.


    Tags:
    Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!