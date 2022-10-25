EN
    07:00, 25 October 2022 | GMT +6

    October 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 25th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 25.

    EVENTS

    1894 – The first railway line opens in Kazakhstan after the completion of construction of the Pokrovskaya Sloboda – Uralsk narrow-gauge line.

    1972 – The Iliyas Zhansugurov Taldykorgan Teachers’ Training Institute is established.

    1990 – The Declaration on State Sovereignty of the Kazakh SSR is adopted by the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR.

    1996 – Kazakhstani Greco-Roman wrestler Yuri Melnichenko wins the country’s first Olympic medal at the Olympic Games held in Atlanta, the U.S.

    2000 – The Presidential Cultural Centre opens in Astana city.

    2002 – Qaqaz TV starts its broadcasting as the Capsionet.

    2010 – As part of the official visit to Belgium President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev unveils the monument to the victims of nuclear tests, environmental man-made catastrophes in the territory of the Royal Egmont Palace.

    2018– All 197 member states of the WHO adopt the Astana Declaration on Primary Health Care.

    2018 – The Agreement between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on demarcation of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz State border is ratified.

    2019 – Kazakhstani athlete Olga Rypakova wins gold at the World Military Games in Wuhan, China, leaping a distance of 14.19 meters in a triple jump.

    2019 – British Civil Aviation Agency and Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan launch the joint project on the transition to the British regulation model.

    2021– Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is awarded Bitaraplyk Order of Turkmenistan.


