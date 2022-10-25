October 25. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of October.

NAMES

(1923-1994) is the People’s writer of Kazakhstan, participant of WWII.

He was bron in Aktobe region. Akhtanov translated the works of the great Russian writers Alexander Pushkin, Ivan Turgenev, Maxim Gorky into the Kazakh language.

(1925-1944) is the sniper, Hero of the Soviet Union (posthumously awarded in 1944).

She was born in Aktobe region in 1925. In May 1943, Aliya joined the first Central Women's Sniper Training School. She heroically died of wounds sustained in a battle on January 14, 1944.

(1959) is the Kazakh boxer, politician, silver medalist of the 1980 Summer Olympics, silver medalist of the 1982 World Championship, two-time World Cup winner (1979, 1981), two-time European champion (1979, 1981).

Born in 1959 in Pavlodar is a graduate of the Dzhambul hydro-engineering institute and the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

He served as the President of the Asian Boxing Confederation in 2014-2018.

(1983) is the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1983 in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Has been serving since February 2020.