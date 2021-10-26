October 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 26th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 26.

EVENTS

1964 – The decision on the establishment of the Medical Institute in Tselinograd (now Nur-Sultan) is made. In 1997 the institute is turned into the Medical Academy. On January 6, 2009 the Kazakh Medical Academy is transformed into the Medical University Astana JSC which becomes a part of National Medical Holding JSC.

1999 – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the session of the Interstate Council of the Customs Union member states in Moscow, Russia. Representatives of the participating countries ink the Moscow Declaration on the Treaty of Customs Union and the Single Economic Space.

2010 – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev pays an official visit to the Kingdom of Belgium. At his initiative the sides decide to set up the Kazakhstan-Belgium Business Council.

2010 – An alley of 28 eminent athletes of South Kazakhstan region is unveiled next to the Kazhimukan Stadium in Shymkent city.

2011 - Paintings of contemporary Kazakhstani artists are on display at the exhibition in Kuala Lumpur organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Malaysia. More than 100 paintings reflecting history and culture, traditions and values symbolizing the spirit of the steppes are showcased at the event.

2015 - An electronic version of the Codex Cumanicus, a well-known and unique written artifact of the Kipchak language created in 1303, is handed by the Archives of Italy to Kazakhstan.

2015 – The General Assembly of The European Leagues – The Association of European Professional Football Leagues is held in Warsaw. At the session Kazakhstan becomes the fourth former USSR country after Russia, Ukraine and Azerbaijan to join the organization.

2017 – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev instructs to form a national commission to transfer the alphabet of the Kazakh language into the Latin-based script.

2017 – ‘Oralman’ (Returnee) by Kazakhstani director Sabit Kurmanbekov becomes the best feature film at the XX International Film Festival ‘Religion Today.

2018 – The national park Tarbagatai is opened in Urdzharskiy district of East Kazakhstan region. Its main goal is to preserve the biological and landscape diversity.

2019 – Kazakhstani weightlifter Raushan Meshitkhanova hauls gold in Women’s 81kg weight category at the 49th Challenge 210 in Switzerland.