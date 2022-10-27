October 27. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 27th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 27.

– Chairman of the Judicial Board for Criminal Cases of the Supreme Court of Kazkahstan.

Born in Taldy-Kurgan region, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He was appointed to his current post in July 2019.

– judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Guryev region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He took up his current post in June 2022.

– director of the Lermontov State Academic Russian Theatre of Drama.

Born in Saran city, Karaganda region, he graduated form the Alma-Ata Theatre and Art Institute, received his master’s degree from the International Academy of Business.

На занимаемой должности - с февраля 1999 года.

– Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan’s Association of Blockchain Technologies.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the Tselinograd Engineering and Construction Institute, Eurasian Humanitarian Institute.

In 2016 and 2021, he served as the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 6th convocation, member of the Committee on Economic Reform and Regional Development.

He was appointed to his current post in February 2021.

– Director of Qazsport TV channel.

He took up his current post in June 2020.