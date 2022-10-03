October 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 3rd of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 3.

EVENTS

1883 – The Abai Semipalatinsk Universal Library is founded at the initiative of the revolutionary democrats exiled to Semipalatinsk by the Tsarist government for taking part in revolutionary sections. The library had only 1,000 printed editions.

2009 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested creating an international research center for studying the past, present and future of the Turkic world at the IX Summit of the Turkic-speaking Countries held in Nakhichevan, Azerbaijan.

2012 – The Alash Orda photo album featuring the development of the Alash movement, Alash Autonomy and mass repressions during the Soviet time goes out.

2013 – The collection of verses in Tatar by Kazakh writer Magzhan Zhumabayev is presented. It is issued by the Union of Writers of Tatarstan in 2013 in Kazan.

2016 – The Government for Citizens State Corporation makes a unified herbaria consisting of around 3 thousand plant species present in Kazakhstan.

2018 – The Independent National Expert Community is founded in Kazakhstan to ensure competitiveness of Kazakhstani education in the global market of educational services.

2021 – The homegrown QazVac vaccine against coronavirus gains certificate of conformity to halal standards.