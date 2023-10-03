October 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 3.

DATES

Turkic States’ Cooperation Day has been celebrated since 2011, when the Turkic Council (Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States) was set up in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan. The member countries of the Turkic Council are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. In 2019, Uzbekistan officially joins the Turkic Council. Turkmenistan gained the status of an observer country of the Turkic Council.

EVENTS

1883 – Semipalatinsk Comprehensive Library named after Abai is established.

1946 – First stage of 600-subscriber semi-automatic telephone exchange is commissioned in Ust-Kamenogorsk

2009 – The Government of Kazakhstan decrees to establish NJSC Turkic Academy after President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev initiated to establish an international research center for studying the past, present and future of the Turkic world.

2012 – Photo album “Alashorda” is published. The album contains photo materials about the Alash movement, establishment of Alash Autonomy, and mass repressions.

2021 – Kazakhstani vaccine QazVac receives Halal certificate. The vaccine is certified as per Halal general requirements for the production, storage, transportation and sale of pharmaceuticals and biologically active dietary supplements.