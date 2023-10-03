October 3. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of October.

Zagipa BALIYEVA (1958) – prominent public and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata region. Graduate of the Kazakh State University with a major in Law (1981). She holds a post-graduate diploma from the Kazakh State Management University (1998) and a doctoral degree from the Moscow State Academy of Technologies (1999).

She was Chairperson of Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission (1996-2005), Minister of Justice (2005-2009). From 2009 to 2021, she was deputy of the Majilis, member of the Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security. From 2016 to 2018, she was Children’s Ombudsman of Kazakhstan.

Askhat Shakharov (1978)- Mayor of Aktobe. Born in Orenburg region of RSFSR. Graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Sport and Tourism (1999), Ryskulov Kazakh University of Economy (2002), and the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (post-graduate study).

He began his career in 2000 as a lecturer at the Zhubanov Aktobe State University. From 2004 to 2007, he lectured at the Aktobe State Pedagogical institute. From 2004 to 2007, he was a director of the Regional Olympic Reserve Training Center. In 2013, he was appointed the governor of Karatobe district of Aktobe region, and in 2017 he was named the governor of Zelenovskiy district of the West Kazakhstan region. In 2020, he was appointed the Mayor of Aktobe city.

Issa BAIZAKOV (1900-1940) – poet, singer, dombyra player, composer, one of the first professional Kazakh actors.

Bakhytzhan MOMYSHULY (1941-2012) – well-known Kazakh writer, translator.