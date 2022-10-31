EN
    08:00, 31 October 2022 | GMT +6

    October 31. Today's Birthdays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st of October.

    Almassadam SATKALIYEV (1970) CEO of JSC SamrukKazyna National Welfare Fund






    Malik MURZALIN (1971) – Deputy Chief of Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan






    Dinara Saduakassova (1996)- Kazakhstani chess player who holds the FIDE titles of International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM).
