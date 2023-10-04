October 4. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of October.

NAMES

Amangeldy Zhumabayev (1951) – former Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

Bakhytzhan Kapanyarov (1951) – Soviet and Kazakh poet, writer, translator, screenwriter, and director.

Amirkhan Assanov (1969) – mayor of Arkalyk town.

Akmadi Sarbassov (1977) – first vice minister of labor and social protection of people of Kazakhstan.

Meirzhan Yussupov (1979) – Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Invest.

Also born this day:

Beisenbay Kenzhebayev (1904-1987) – scholar, translator, PhD, professor.

Timur Mynbayev (1943-2011) – conductor, composer, musician, honored figure of art of Kazakhstan.