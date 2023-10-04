EN
    08:00, 04 October 2023 | GMT +6

    October 4. Today's Birthdays

    kazinform
    Photo: Kazinform

    Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of October.

    NAMES

    Amangeldy Zhumabayev (1951) – former Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

    Bakhytzhan Kapanyarov (1951) – Soviet and Kazakh poet, writer, translator, screenwriter, and director.

    Amirkhan Assanov (1969) – mayor of Arkalyk town.

    Akmadi Sarbassov (1977) – first vice minister of labor and social protection of people of Kazakhstan.

    Meirzhan Yussupov (1979) – Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Invest.

    Also born this day:

    Beisenbay Kenzhebayev (1904-1987) – scholar, translator, PhD, professor.

    Timur Mynbayev (1943-2011) – conductor, composer, musician, honored figure of art of Kazakhstan.

