October 5. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of October.

– Kazakh poet, translator, journalist, people’s writer of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Uralsk Agricultural College.

In 1979 and 1983, heh worked as the First Secretary of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

Zhuban Moldagaliyev started his creative work in 1983.

– writer, satirist, WW2 veteran.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute.

Between 1973-1984, he worked as an editor, department head of Zhazushy publishing house.

He authored many satiric poetry collections.

– Director of the Sports Directorate of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Born in Tacheng, China, he graduated from the Kazakh Institute of Physical Culture, Kainar University.

He took up his current post in January 2018.

– Deputy Head of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office.

Born in Aktobe region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy, Kazakh Law Academy, Duke University.

He was appointed to his current post in October 2020.