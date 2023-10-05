October 5. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of October.

NAMES

Yelsiyar Kanagatov (1955) – Director of the Sports Directorate of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Born in Tacheng, China, he graduated from the Kazakh Institute of Physical Culture, Kainar University.

He took up his current post in January 2018.

Ekaterina Nikitinskaya (1955) – Kazakh public and political figure, former deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, 6th convocation.

Born in Alma-Ata, she graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Yerlan Zhalmagambet (1974) – deputy head of the transport police department of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Aktobe region, he is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.

Askar Biakhmetov (1975) – Deputy Head of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office.

Born in Aktobe region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy, Kazakh Law Academy, Duke University.

He was appointed to his current post in October 2020.

Kuanyshbek Ushtayev (1976) – commander of the regional command East of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in the village of Alekseevka, Zhualinskiy district, Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Almaty Higher Military School, National Defense University, Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia.