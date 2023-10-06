October 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 6.

2011 - A memorial plaque is unveiled in memory of the Lithuanian prisoners who served their sentences in ALZHIR (Akmola Concentration Camp of Wives of Traitors to the Motherland).

2014 – Dinara Saduakassova of Kazakhstan wins a gold medal among adults at the Durban Youth World Championships in the South African Republic, having secured the first place at the event.

2014 – Kazakhstani artist Lekim Ibragimov presents his “A thousand of angels and one painting” art-project. The sheet weighs 22 tons. Its area is 528 square meters, the height is 8 meters and the length is 66 meters. This giant masterpiece of art is a fusion of the ancient and modern art and consists of thousand and one paintings. Each of those small paintings is a completed piece of art by its content, and is individual by its theme.

2016 – Kazakhstan sets up the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry

2018 – Kazakhstani Samal Yeslyamova wins the Best Female Actress award at the 71st Cannes Film Festival for her role in the film Ayka directed by Sergey Dvortsevoy.