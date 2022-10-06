October 6. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of October.

– Kazakh Statesman.

The Almaty region native graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

His career began as a senior inspector of the personnel department at the Kazhydrorybproekt Institute. Sydykov held several positions including a 1 category economist in case management at the State Labor Committee of the Kazakh SSR, senior legal advisor of the labor legal regulation department, head of the public employment service inspection, deputy head of the general employment department, advisor at the unit of legal affairs of the employment department, chief specialist at the labor legal regulation department of the Ministry of Labor of Kazakhstan as well as an advisor to the Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, and many others.

Until 2022, he acted as a member of the Central Election Commission.

–Chairman of the Almaty City Court.

Born in Karatau city, Dzhambul region, he graduated from the Karaganda State University.

Having started his career as an arbitrator at the Dzhambul Regional State Arbitrage, he also worked as a judge of the Zhambyl Regional Court of Arbitration, the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed to his current post in April 2020.





– prominent Kazakh entrepreneur, philanthropist, founder and director-general of the Altyn Kyran Group of Companies based in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Aktau and Atyrau, President of the International Charity Fund Altyn Kyran.

Born in Aktobe region, he graduated from the Aktobe State Medical Institute to be a surgeon in 1993, the Market Institute under the Kazakh State Management Academy, majoring in economics in 1997, the National Economy Academy under the Russian Government – the Institute of Business and Business Administration in the city of Moscow, the National School of Public Policies under the Kazakh President’s Public Administration Academy in partnership with the Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy (USA).

He acted as a founder and director of the Kazakhstan-Germany enterprise AKZHOL between 1998 and 2000, headed the Aktobe branch of Kazoil-Prodakts – a subsidiary of KazMunayGas.

In 2001 and 2004, he served as the general director of AKZHOL group of companies in Aktobe.

– Chairman of the Board of Directors of KazTransOil.

He graduated from the Sevastopol Higher Naval Engineering School, Kainar University.

At the start of the career, Omarov held several positions at Mangistaumunaygas including a leading specialist in product sales, chief specialist, engineer, head of the sales department, and so on. He also acted as a commercial director, deputy director-general for commercial matters, deputy director-general for corporate development at Kazmortansflot. Until 2020, he was the director-general of the national maritime shipping company Kazmortansflot.

– deputy governor of Karaganda region.

Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University, Schiller International University, Skolkovo Moscow Management School.

He was appointed to his current post in October 2020.













– mayor of the city of Ridder in East Kazakhstan region.

Born in Shemonaikha city, East Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University, majoring in jurisprudence, the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University, where he studied finance and credit.

He worked in different bodies of the financial police of the department for combating economic and corruption crimes in East Kazakhstan region, served as the deputy governor of Shemonaikha district, East Kazakhstan region.