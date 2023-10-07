October 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 7.

1946 – Birzhan and Sara Opera by M.Tolebayev is premiered at the Abai Kazakh Opera and Ballet Theatre.

1993 – Museum named after Ilyas Yessenberlin, outstanding writer of Kazakhstan, author of The Golden Horde, The Nomads, is opened in Almaty.

1999 – One of streets in Berlin is named after Abai, world-famous Kazakh poet and philosopher.

2009 – The Swiss Confederation opens its embassy in Astana.

2011 – The Consulate General of Kazakhstan is opened in Monaco.

2013 – Kazinform News Agency is awarded with 20th Anniversary of the CIS jubilee medal at the XVII session of the Council of the CIS Heads of State News Agencies held in Chisinau, Moldova.

2019 – Qyzyljar Special Economic Zone is established in the North Kazakhstan region.

2021 – The opening ceremony of the Days of Kazakhstan Culture is held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

2021 – DeFacto FM first inclusive radio is launched in Kazakhstan.

2021 – Abai Uii (House of Abai) Cultural and Business Center opens its doors in Kyrgyzstan. The goal of the center is to unify the Kazakh national cultural centers abroad to popularize cultural heritage of the Kazakh people, to strengthen business and humanitarian ties with the Kazakhs abroad, to promote Kazakhstani business in foreign countries and to help in repatriation of compatriots willing to move to the historical motherland.