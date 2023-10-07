October 7. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of October.

NAMES

Doskhan Zholzhaksynov (1951)– theatre and film actor, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, merited artist of Kyrgyzstan, singer, laureate of the State Award and the Youth Union Award, member of the Union of Filmmakers of the USSR.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Almaty State Institute of Arts (now the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory).

His career started in 1971 as an actor at the Musrepov Kazakh Academic Theatre for Children and Youth. Between 1995 and 2001, he acted as a director and artistic head at the Kazakh Theatre of Young Spectator. He also played in many films including Nomad.

Yuri Shokamanov (1953) – deputy head of the statistics department of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Born in Karaganda city, he is a graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnical Institute.

Rashit Akhmetov (1959) – political figure, member of the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan.

The West Kazakhstan native graduated from the Alma-Ata Institute of Railway Engineers, Institute of Management and Law of the West Kazakhstan Engineering and Technological University.

Between 1999 and 2005, he served as a deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, representing West Kazakhstan region. He also was a member of the Committee on economics, finance and budget, member of the group of cooperation with the Belarusian Parliament, Canadian Senate, and French Senate, and the Accounts Committee of Kazakhstan responsible for national budget utilization.

Konstantin Avershin (1976) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 8th convocation, member of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, and Security.

Born in Taldy-Kurgan, he is a graduate of Bellerbys College, Anglia Ruskin University, and Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

Azamat Yesskarayev (1979) – Justice Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy.

In April 2023, he was reappointed as the Justice Minister of Kazakhstan.