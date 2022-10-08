October 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 8th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 8.

EVENTS

1860 – The first post office opens in the city of Almaty. Now, it is the largest and best post offices of Kazpost with a years-long tradition.

1930 – KAZGOR – the oldest design organization in Kazakhstan where designs of buildings and constructions in the city of Almaty as well as in regional cities, Russian cities and other CIS countries were drawn up – is set up.

2009 – The solemn ceremony of opening of the statue to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is held in the green square on Tashenov Str. in the city of Nur-Sultan.

2010 – The shopping and entertaining center Khan Shatyr is listed among the world’s top 10 eco-buildings according to Forbes Style.

2013 – The National Geographical Society of Kazakhstan is created.

2015 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the opening ceremony of the monument 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate as part of the working trip to Taraz city. The monument depicts Kerei and Janibek Khans.

2017 – The archeologists from Karaganda city led by PhD, archeologist Arman Beisenov finish the reconstruction of the 3000-year-old Saryarka pyramid – a monument – mausoleum of the Begazy-Dandybai leader, which dates back to the Bronze Age.

2017 – Kazakh judo players Zhansai Smagulov wins at the Judo Grand Prix held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

2019 – The International Technical Park of IT startups Astana Hub and UNICEF launch a Social Innovation laboratory centered on children’s interests in Kazakhstan. Its aim is to create conditions for social innovation support and development.