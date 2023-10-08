October 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 8.

EVENTS

1860 – The first post office opens in the city of Almaty. Now, it is the largest and best post offices of Kazpost with a years-long tradition.

1930 – The KAZGOR, the oldest design organization in Kazakhstan to draw designs of buildings in the city of Almaty as well as in regional cities, Russian cities and other CIS countries, is established.

2007 – A new exponent is donated to the Nevzorovs Arts Museum in Semey.

2009 – The statue to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is inveiled on Tashenov Str. in Astana.

2010 – The Khan Shatyr shopping and entertaining centre is listed among the world’s top 10 eco-buildings according to the Forbes Style magazine.

2013 – The National Geographical Society of Kazakhstan is created.

2015 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the opening ceremony of the monument The 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate as part of the working trip to Taraz city. The monument depicts Kerei and Janibek Khans.

2017 – The archeologists from Karaganda city led by PhD, archeologist Arman Beisenov complete the reconstruction of the 3000-year-old Saryarka pyramid , a unique monument, the mausoleum of the Begazy-Dandybai leader, which dates back to the Bronze Age.

2017 – Kazakh judoka Zhansai Smagulov wins the Judo Grand Prix title in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

2019 – The International Technical Park of IT startups Astana Hub and UNICEF launch a Social Innovation laboratory centered on children’s interests in Kazakhstan. Its aim is to create conditions for social innovation support and development.

2020 – The remains of the well-preserved ancient warrior are unearthed during excavations at three burial mounds on Atyrau region.