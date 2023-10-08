October 8. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of October.

Yerlan Baizhanov (1962) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus, permanent representative to the CIS Charter bodies concurrently.

Born in Alma-Ata is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Throughout his career, Baizhanov took up different positions including an editor-in-chief at KazTAG, senior teacher at the journalism faculty of the Kirov Kazakh State University, parliamentary observer, department head at Sovety Kazakhstana newspaper, and many others.

In 2014-2019 served as the minister counsellor of the Kazakh embassy in Russia, in 2019-2023 as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Cambodia, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic concurrently.

Has been serving since 2023.

Askar Zholamanov (1971) is the ex- Commander of the Missile and Artillery Forces of the Ground Forces of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, and the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute.

He served as the first deputy commander – chief of the general staff of the missile and artillery forces of the Ground Forces of Kazakhstan, deputy commander of the missile and artillery forces – head of the staff at the Office of the missile and artillery force commander.

Yerlan Issakov (1971) is the General Consul of Kazakhstan in Kazan city.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy.

He started working at the National Bank of Kazakhstan, served as an attaché, third secretary, second secretary of the International Organizations and Economic Relations Office of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan. Headed the Investment Committee Secretariat, the Department for Europe at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Office in the city of Almaty, and was appointed as the chief of staff of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Has been appointed to the post in 2021.

Yermukhambet Konuspayev (1976) is the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the RWTH Aachen University.

Started his career as an attaché of the bilateral cooperation department to become a director of the Eurasian Integration Department at the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Between 2019 and 2022, served as the Consul General of Kazakhstan in the city of Frankfurt, Germany.

Has been serving since 2022.

Yerzhan Kisstafin (1978) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan.

Born in Karaganda is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, the European International Institute of Strategic Studies.

Started his career as a court enforcement officer of the Astana justice department, judicial service department at the Kazakh Finance Ministry, held posts at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Has been appointed to his post in 2021.