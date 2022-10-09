EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:00, 09 October 2022 | GMT +6

    October 9. Today's Birthdays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of October.

    Amerkhan Rakhimzhanov (1960), deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, VII convocation, member of the economic reforms and regional development committee.





    Arman Kozhakhmetov (1967), deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, VII convocation, member of the committee for legislation and judicial and legal reform.

    Yerlan Battakov (1969), First Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.






    Baurzhan Abyzbayev (1983), chief state veterinary-sanitary inspector of Kazakhstan.

    Beibut Yessenbayev (1985), Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan.


