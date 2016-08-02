ODIHR to deploy 400 short-term observers for Belarus' parliamentary elections

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will deploy 400 short-term observers for the parliamentary elections in Belarus, Head of the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission Cayetana De Zulueta Owtram told media on 2 August, BelTA has learned.

The key mission consists of 10 experts working in Minsk and 38 long-term observers who will monitor the election process across the country. Experts and observers will represent 23 countries.

Cayetana De Zulueta Owtram noted that the mission would be deployed in response to the open invitation of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Meetings have already been held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Central Election Commission.



According to the head of the mission, experts are set to meet with representatives of the authorities, political parties, the civil society and mass media.



The registration of candidates to Belarus' new parliament began on 2 August and will be over on 11 August. The parliamentary elections in Belarus are scheduled for 11 September, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.