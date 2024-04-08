EN
    OECD annual inflation stable at 5.7% in February

    OECD
    Photo: Pixabay

    Annual consumer inflation in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) area was stable at 5.7% in February thanks to a slowdown in food price hikes, according to data released on Monday, Anadolu reports. 

    Food inflation continued to ease for the 15th consecutive month to 5.3% in February, which was lower than the headline inflation for the first time since November 2021, the Paris-based organization said in a statement.

    Energy prices declined by 0.5% year-on-year in February, after falling 2.5% in January.

    Core inflation, excluding food and energy, continued to decrease but remained high at 6.4%, reflecting sticky service prices.

    In the G20, annual inflation accelerated to 6.9% in February, reaching its highest level since March 2023, driven partly by a hike in headline inflation in China.

