TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    22:03, 14 September 2017 | GMT +6

    OECD backs Macron's ambitious economic, labor market, reforms

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development presented on Thursday its economic survey of France, backing the ambitious economic reforms launched by the president of France, in particular, the flexibilization of the labor market, EFE reports.

    The survey was jointly presented by OECD Secretary-General, Angel Gurría, and the French Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire.

