OECD forum to be held in S.Korea this week

SEJONG. KAZINFORM - A global forum on well-being will be held in South Korea this week, bringing together some 3,000 leaders, experts and civic activists from 100 countries, the country's statistics office said Monday, Yonhap reports.

Under the theme of "The Future of Well-being," the OECD World Forums on Statistics, Knowledge and Policy will run in Songdo, west of Seoul, from Tuesday to Thursday, Statistics Korea said.

South Korea's Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon will deliver the opening speech, with OECD Secretary-General Jose Angel Gurria and other well-known figures, such as Jeffrey D. Sachs, a professor of Economics at Columbia University, and Joseph E. Stiglitz, another Columbia University faculty member, attending the three-day forum.

Participants will discuss people's well-being and inclusive growth as the ultimate focus for policies and collective action.

They will moreover exchange views on what measures and actions are needed to foster well-being, the new modes of governance that are needed to ensure inclusive growth and sustainable well-being in the coming years. Experts are also set to discuss opportunities and challenges presented by the "digital transformation."