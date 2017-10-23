OECD Head arrives in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Angel Gurria has arrived in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Before the meeting with Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova, Mr. Gurria told journalists about the purpose of his visit, as well as the plans for work in Kazakhstan.



According to him, today the OECD delegation is scheduled to meet with Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova, PM Bakytzhan Sagintayev and a number of Kazakh Ministers, as well as visit the Parliament, to discuss with the deputies the programs and directions for joint work. Mr. Gurria added that tomorrow the delegation will leave for Almaty to take part in the opening of the OECD Eurasia Week.





