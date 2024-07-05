OECD office may be opened in Kazakhstan

Nurlan Baibazarov, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, held a meeting with William Tompson, Head of the OECD Eurasia Division, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the website of the Kazakh government.

The sides discussed the implementation of the OECD recommendations, realization of the 2025 Kazakh government-OECD Secretariat joint action plan as well as cooperation within the OECD Eurasian Competitiveness Program.

During the meeting, the initiative was voiced to open an OECD office in Kazakhstan. Currently, the OECD operates regional offices in China, Indonesia, Ukraine and Greece.

Tompson marked the positive experience of Kazakhstan-OECD cooperation, as the country undertook a number of political and economic changes in line with the OECD recommendations. So, Kazakhstan introduced the institute of investment ombudsman, tightened parliamentary control over the use pf budgetary funds, designed the 2060 Low-Carbon Development Strategy, set up the National Contact Center for Responsible Business and the Supreme Audit Chamber.

The country has commenced to decentralize the power through direct elections of governors of districts and mayors of regional significance cities.

