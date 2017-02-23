OECD to hold Eurasia Week in Almaty for the first time

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This year for the first time in the history of OECD the Eurasia Week will take place in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov.

"This year, for the first time in the history of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, it is planned to hold Eurasia Week in Almaty. It is the first such a large-scale event, takes place outside the OECD Secretariat", said the minister.

According to him, today a national road map on fulfillment of the organization's recommendations is being developed in order to deepen cooperation with and implement the OECD standards in various areas.

"We will continue to coordinate the work to improve Kazakhstan's status in the Investment Committee of the OECD and joining 13 legal instruments of the organization", said the Minister.