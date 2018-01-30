OECD to review Kazakhstan's budget system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) visited Kazakhstan on January 23-26 within the framework of preparing a "Review of the budget system of the Republic of Kazakhstan: Strategy for the implementation of the best international practice in budget control", Kazinform reports.

In Astana, the OECD mission held meetings with representatives of the country's Ministries of the National Economy, Finance, Labor and Social Protection, Healthcare, as well as the Astana City Administration, Parliament, the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget, and NGOs.

On 25 January, OECD experts conducted a seminar on the OECD principles on budget control, best practices in the budget process, and approaches to assessing budget programs.

Following the results of the visit, the experts are expected to present a review of budgetary regulation in Kazakhstan, taking into account the OECD principles of budget management with recommendations on the application of the best international practices in this field.