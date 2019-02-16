Off-road vehicle collides with passenger bus in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM An off-road vehicle collided with a passenger bus in Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The accident occurred on Saturday at 09:00 in 3 kilometers from Satpayev town when Toyota Land Cruiser 100 smashed into NefAZ bus.



35 mine workers were in the bus at the time of accident. According to preliminary data, a 28-year-old driver of the bus failed to control the vehicle because of dense fog and crossed into the oncoming lane. A 42-year-old passenger of the bus was hospitalized with various injuries.



A pre-trial investigation has been launched.



