14:57, 16 February 2019 | GMT +6
Off-road vehicle collides with passenger bus in Karaganda region
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM An off-road vehicle collided with a passenger bus in Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The accident occurred on Saturday at 09:00 in 3 kilometers from Satpayev town when Toyota Land Cruiser 100 smashed into NefAZ bus.
35 mine workers were in the bus at the time of accident. According to preliminary data, a 28-year-old driver of the bus failed to control the vehicle because of dense fog and crossed into the oncoming lane. A 42-year-old passenger of the bus was hospitalized with various injuries.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched.