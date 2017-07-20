Office building robbed in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Several offices in Bereket business center, situated in Almaly district at the corner of Tole Bi and Auezov streets, have been robbed in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent says.

Only four office owners have reported to the police so far. Their offices are located on 5th to 9th floors.

A special group has already been set up to investigate this crime. By now, the total amount of damage remains unknown and will be established after questioning the victims.

"This fact has been registered in the Unified Pre-Trial Investigation Register under Article 188 of the Criminal Code. The total amount is still unknown, the victims are carrying out checks and listing up the missing valuables. The investigation will identify the perpetrators of the crime and establish the amount of the damage caused," said Saltanat Azirbek, Head of the Almaty Police Department press service.