Office of World Kurultai of Kazakhs to move to Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The office of the World Kurultai of Kazakhs will be transferred from Almaty to Astana, President Nursultan Nazarbayev revealed at the 5th World Kurultai of Kazakhs in the Kazakh capital city on Friday.

"It is high time to transfer the office of the kurultai from Almaty to Astana. It needs to be closer to authorities," the Head of State said.



Nursultan Nazrbayev also added that the "Otandastar" fund that will be created in the nearest future should offer all-round assistance to our compatriots abroad. But, according to the Kazakh leader, the fund's program should be mapped out in the first place.



"This program should embrace all issues, including move [to Kazakhstan] and keeping in touch. All priority areas and goals of the program will be implemented through the fund," President Nazarbayev said.



Earlier at the forum President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed the Government to create the fund that will support Kazakhs abroad.