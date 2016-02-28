Officer killed second day on the job in US

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - A Virginia police officer was killed while responding to a domestic-related shooting a day after she was sworn in, authorities said, CNN reports.

Prince William County police officer Ashley Guindon was killed Saturday night in Lake Ridge. She was sworn in Friday.

Two other officers were injured in the shooting, authorities said. One was in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds and another officer was stable, according to Corey Stewart, chairman of the board of county supervisors.

A day before the shooting, the department tweeted a photo of Guindon after her swearing in.

Guindon had been an officer before but took some time off, Stewart said.

Authorities did not release additional details on the domestic case. But when police arrived at the scene, they found a woman killed in connection with it, Stewart said.

Before Saturday, the department has had three officers killed in the line of duty since 1970, it said on its website.

Prince William County is about 25 miles south of Washington, D.C.