    20:54, 15 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Officer’s son detained for beating a girl

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Pre-trial investigation under the Article 293 of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan (hooliganism) has been launched against a 22-year-old Kuanysh Turakeldiyev.

    According to the press service of Astana Department of Internal Affairs, K. Turakeldiyev committed hooliganism against a Sary-Arka cinema cafe worker and caused her injuries. It turned out that the suspect is a son of Bolat Turakeldiyev, head of Kazakhstan Prime Minister's Office. The suspect is arrested. He was put into a detention center of Astana IAD. Recall that the incident occurred at Sary-Arka mall in Astana city.

