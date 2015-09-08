EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:16, 08 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Official: 10 dead in Colorado, North Carolina, Oregon plane crashes

    None
    None
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Three small airplanes crashed this long Labor Day weekend from North Carolina to Oregon, leaving 10 people dead and pressing questions about what happened in each case, a government official said Monday.

    The deadliest crash occurred late Sunday afternoon, when a Cessna 310 went down in a remote part of Colorado near Telluride, the National Transportation Safety Board tweeted.

    All five people aboard that aircraft died, according to NTSB spokesman Peter Knudsen, Kazinform cites CNN.

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!