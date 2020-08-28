EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:11, 28 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Official: 112 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

    None
    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – Some 112 people in Iran have died as a result of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday, IRNA reports.

    So far, 21,249 citizens have passed away from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, she added.

    Sadat Lari pointed out that 318,270 people out of a total of 369,911 people infected with the deadly virus have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

    The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!