Official: 63 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Head of Iranian Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday that 63 more Iranians have passed away from coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths in the country to 8,134.

He went on to say that 129,741 people out of a total of 167,156 infected with the virus have recovered.

The official pointed out that 2,886 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday (Thursday).

The Iranian official noted that 2,573 cases are in critical condition.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

Source: IRNA