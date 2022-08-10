Official accounts of VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders unveiled
According to official spokesperson of the VII Congress Nazym Zhangazinova, «the accounts of the VII Congress on social media and its official website are the most common sources of information, via which the readers are urged to trust only reliable sources of information.»
Below are the links to the website and official accounts of the VII Congress on social media.
Official website - https://religions-congress.org/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/religionscongresskz2022
Instagram - https://instagram.com/religions_congress_kz
Twitter - https://twitter.com/religionscongkz/
Telegram - https://t.me/religionscongresskz
The VII Congress of Leaders of the World and Traditional Religions will be held in Nur-Sultan on September 14 – 15.
The oncoming forum will focus on the role of the world and traditional confessions’ leaders in social and spiritual development of the mankind in a post-pandemic period.