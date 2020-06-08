Official: COVID-19 death toll hits 8,351 in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – Head of Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that some 70 more Iranians died because of coronavirus over the 24 hours and 136,360 people out of a total of 173,832 infected with the deadly virus have survived and recovered, but, unfortunately, the total number of deaths reached 8,351, IRNA reports.

Jahanpour said that 2,043 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 70 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 2,619 cases are in critical condition.

He added that 107,254 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.