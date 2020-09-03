Official: COVID-19 kills 129 more in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Thursday that 129 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 21,926, IRNA reports.

Some 1,944 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,063 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 380,746 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 328,595 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Some 3,702 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 3,307,383 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.