Official: COVID-19 kills 133 more in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Monday that some 133 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 20,776, IRNA reports.

Some 2,245 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,132 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 361,150 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 311,365 of whom have recovered or discharged from hospital.

Some 3,848 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 3,062,422 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.