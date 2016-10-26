Official handover of EXPO pavilions to participating countries to start Oct 31

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 31, Kazakhstan will start handing over EXPO 2017 pavilions to the participating countries, Kazinform reports citing the press service of JSC NC Astana EXPO 2017.

On Wednesday, Chairman of the national company Akhmetzhan Yessimov met with Brazil’s National Section Commissioner Zoltir Chiapetti and Brazilian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Demétrio Bueno Carvalho.

At the meeting, Yessimov told about the course of preparation for the international exhibition. “On October 31, official handover of the national pavilions and apartments to the participating countries will start,” Yessimov said.

In turn, Zoltir Chiapetti thanked the Kazakh side for the opportunity to demonstrate Brazil’s developments in renewable energy sources at the Astana EXPO 2017.





“It is a very important event for us, since the share of renewable energy sources in Brazil makes approximately 73.5%. This is the opportunity to showcase our achievements in development of the energy of future. We will do our best to justify your expectations at this exhibition,” the Brazilian Commissioner noted.

105 countries confirmed their participation in the EXPO international exhibition which will be held from June 10 through September 10, 2017. 101 countries appointed their national commissioners.

Astana EXPO 2017 NC has already started to accept draft expositions.





Earlier Kazinform reported that the U.S. will participate in the EXPO 2017.

90% of construction works at the EXPO 2017 site has been completed.