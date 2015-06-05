Official mission of Kazakhstan opened in Serbia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A working visit of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alexey Volkov to Serbia was held on June 3-5, 2015.

Alexey Volkov met with President of Serbia Tomislav Nikolic, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia and acting Chairman of the OSCE Ivica Dacic, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunication of Serbia Rasim Ljajic, Minister of Justice of Serbia Nokola Selakovic, Patriarch of the Serbia Orthodox Church Irinej.

The sides exchanges opinions on the issue of bilateral cooperation and relevant problems of the international agenda.

The key moment of the visit was opening of the official mission of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgrade and official assumption of the office of the honorary consul in Serbia by Milanka Karic.

The President of Serbia and the head of the Government of the country, parliamentarians, representatives of the political and scientific circles, diplomats, heads of big companies of Serbia and representatives of the Kazakh diaspora took part in the official ceremony of opening of the mission.