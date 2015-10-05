EN
    18:28, 05 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Official results of election in Kyrgyzstan to be announced before October 25

    BAKU. KAZINFORM Official results of the election in Kyrgyzstan will be announced before October 25, the chairman of the central election commission Tuigunaaly Abdraimov said at a press conference Oct.5, KyrTAG Kyrgyz news agency reported.

    "We need to publish the final results of the election within 20 days after the date of the election, till October 25 according to the schedule," said Abdraimov. He went on to add that the territorial election commissions should receive complaints from citizens and political parties within 3 days after the election, and later they have to hold final sessions and submit paper records to the central election commission. "After that, we also consider complaints and hold a final meeting and we will announce the results as soon as they are ready upon receipt of information from overseas polling stations," said the chairman of the central election commission. "There will be no delays because the transparent ballot boxes gave the preliminary results, as you saw. We will compare each paper protocol from every polling station to the data received from the automatic reading boxes." He said six parties have an opportunity to get mandates in the parliament. Source: Trend.az

