Official results of Turkey’s referendum announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The High Electoral Board of Turkey has officially approved the changes to the Constitution of the Republic. On Thursday, Sadi Güven, the head of the Electoral Board made the relevant statement to confirm the official results of the referendum held on April 16, TASS reports.

"25.1 million voted for the amendments, while 23mln of voters were against. That is to say that the ‘yes' side received 51.41pct, and the ‘no' votes garnered 48.59pct of votes. Accordingly, over one half of the voters voiced their support for the package of amendments, and the High Electoral Board has accepted the amendments adopted in the name of the Turkish Nation", he said.

The referendum was held on April 16, the package of 18 amendments to the Turkish Constitution were put to the people. These legislative changes replace parliamentary system with executive presidency.

President's powers have enlarged as he becomes both the head of state and head of government and is entitled to membership in a political party. The office of the Prime Minister is abolished and the President can appoint the Vice President, ministers and certain members of the Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors. The system increases parliamentary control mechanisms over president.

The number of seats in the Parliament is raised from 550 to 600, and the age requirement to stand as a candidate in an election to be lowered from 25 to 18. The term of the president and parliament's constitutional powers is five years, however, the number of terms of head of state is limited to two in succession.

Next presidential and General elections will be held on 3rd November, 2019. At that very time, 15 of 18 amendments on presidential system will come to force. Three of the amendments referring to high council of judges and prosecutors, abolition of military courts and President's party membership have become effective now.