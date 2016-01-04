TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Foreign Ministry deputy for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian said Saudi Arabia should not try to cover up its big misdeed by cutting ties with Tehran.

He said the decision made by the Saudi Arabian officials to cut relations with Iran will not cover up the grave mistake they did in martyring outstanding religious scholars, IRNA reports.

The foreign ministry official made the remarks following an announcement by Saudi foreign ministry on cutting all diplomatic relations with Iran.

He said Saudi Arabia has earlier records of creating insecurity in the region by making strategic mistakes and adopting hasty and unwise policies which have led to expansion of terrorism and extremism.

It also inflicted economic damage to Muslim nations of the region by hatching the plot of reducing oil prices.

He further noted that Saudi Arabia also played a non-constructive and disparaging role during Iran's nuclear talks with the 5+1.

He said the latest mistake of the Saudi government was the execution of Shahid Nimr al-Nimr who was a prestigious religious scholar esteemed by the whole Islamic world not a specific country.

Stressing that none of Saudi diplomats in Iran suffered any injury or damage, Abdollahian noted that Iran enjoys one of the world's highest security status.

He said every single diplomat in Iran was carrying out their own business in absolute safety.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir announced on Sunday that Riyadh severed its diplomatic relations with Tehran one day after the government and people of Iran protested to execution of the prominent cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.

He told reporters in Saudi capital that Iranian diplomats were asked to leave the country within 48 hours.